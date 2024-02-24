Dancing chicken mascot wins hearts in Dhaka

A viral video featured someone dressed in a cheerful chicken costume, dancing joyfully to a Bollywood song outside the CP Five Star Fried Chicken chain's newest outlet at Salam Plaza in Mirpur’s Kochukhet area.. Photo: Spoonbill Cafe

In the busy roads of Mirpur, marketing took on a new level of creativity.

A viral video featured someone dressed in a cheerful chicken costume, dancing joyfully to a Bollywood song outside the CP Five Star Fried Chicken chain's newest outlet at Salam Plaza in Mirpur's Kochukhet area.

The event on 5 February marked the grand opening of the franchise's latest location, drawing crowds and sparking curiosity among locals and visitors alike.

"We are Spoonbill Cafe, and CP Five Star is our franchise," said Romel, a representative from Spoonbill Cafe, shedding light on the event.

"Every time CP Five Star launches a new outlet, our trusted agencies help organise the mascot's appearance to connect with potential customers. Though we may not know the performer personally, it's truly heartening to see our videos gaining momentum and receiving such positive feedback," he added.

The mascot's spontaneous dance, set to the lively beats of "Pinky" from the 2013 action thriller Zanjeer, captivated passersby and drew them toward the excitement.

With energetic moves, the chicken mascot effortlessly captured the attention of onlookers, spreading joy beyond the streets of Dhaka.

Bangladeshi singer Tasfia Fatima couldn't help but share the mascot's delightful performance on Instagram, expressing her admiration.

She posted, "Dude deserves a raise."

The video quickly gained over 155k likes since its upload on 6 February, showing the universal appeal of this whimsical display.

Social media users also joined in with their reactions, commenting, "The manager must be considering a performance-based raise…" while another remarked, "I'd check out this shop just from seeing that, even if I'm not a fan of five-star chicken."

Some people on Instagram called the unnamed mascot in the video "Rohan" from the Indian sitcom 'Best of Luck Nikki'.

In the show, Rohan's character promotes Kukkad Nukkad, a chicken restaurant, while serving as its spokesmodel and delivery agent. One user commented, "That's Rohan from Best of Luck Nikki promoting Kukkad Nukkad."

In the end, it's these genuine moments of joy and connection that genuinely resonate with people.

As the video continues circulating online, it serves as a reminder of the simple yet powerful impact of creativity and positivity in capturing hearts and spreading smiles, not just in Dhaka but across the globe.