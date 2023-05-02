Damaged Metro rail window repairs to cost Tk10 lakh: MRT official

The assistant manager of Metro Line-6 has filed a case against unidentified persons responsible for throwing stones at a running train breaking the glass of its window yesterday.

Samiul Kadir filed the case with Kafrul Police Station on Monday noting that the damage would cost Tk10 lakh in repairs.

According to the case statement, unidentified persons threw stones at a moving train on its way from Agargaon to Uttara North station around 11am Sunday (30 April).

No passenger was reported injured in the incident.