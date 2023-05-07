Damaged dams: As cyclone brews in bay, the last line of defense lies vulnerable

Bangladesh

UNB
07 May, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

Damaged dams: As cyclone brews in bay, the last line of defense lies vulnerable

Residents of different areas, including Koyra No-6, Koyra Ring Dam No-4, Ghatakhali, Harinkhola, Madinabad Launch Ghat area, Mathbaria, Koyra No-2, Hogla, Gazipara, Golkhali, Haztkhali, Jorshing, and Maheshpur, are worried as the nearby dam is in a vulnerable condition, according to locals and WDB officials.

UNB
07 May, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:39 pm
Photo: Collected/UNB
Photo: Collected/UNB

With Cyclone Mocha looming in the bay, fear has gripped residents in the coastal areas of Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira, where many of the embankments are on their last legs. 

If the dams are breached, homes, livelihoods and even the health of the residents will be at risk. 

Hemlata Mandal is no stranger to the dangers of a collapsed embankment. His house is right next to the embankment of Shakbaria river in Khulna's Koyra upazila.

"This dam collapsed twice before. Despite the construction of a larger dam later on, it collapsed a few days ago," he said, adding that the dam collapsed because it was built with sand.

Most of the embankments in Koyra upazila of Khulna are very vulnerable, with some only having two to three feet wide earth embankments, said locals.

After Cyclones Amphan and Yash, broken dams were repaired at 21 places in Koya Upazila, and 20 kilometres of damaged embankments were repaired with soil and sandbags, according to the local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

However, currently, renovation work in more than seven kilometres is underway, but 9-10km of the embankment is still at risk.

Residents of different areas, including Koyra No-6, Koyra Ring Dam No-4, Ghatakhali, Harinkhola, Madinabad Launch Ghat area, Mathbaria, Koyra No-2, Hogla, Gazipara, Golkhali, Haztkhali, Jorshing, and Maheshpur, are worried as the nearby dam is in a vulnerable condition, according to locals and WDB officials.

Furthermore, eight sluice gates for water supply in Kapotaksho and Shakbaria rivers are lying inoperative, and Nayani and Sutia Bazar-adjacent sluice gate of Shakbaria river are on the verge of collapse.

Locals blame the authorities' indifference in repairing the vulnerable dams and they have urged the officials concerned of the areas for a permanent solution.

Sardar Nurul Islam, chairman of Uttar Bedkashi Union Parishad (UP), said, "Dams were built using new technology in Gazipara and Gatiragheri areas of my union, but they collapsed within a year." 

He urged government officials concerned to find a permanent solution to the issue.

The dam of Shakbaria River in the Katkata area of North Bedkashi Union is also at risk due to severe erosion.

Landslides have caused about four kilometres of embankment to erode from North Bedkashi to South Bedkashi. 

In some areas, the soil on both sides has shifted, narrowing the embankment.

Mozaffar Hossain, a member of Ward No-8 of South Bedkashi UP, expressed concern saying, "Shakbaria and Kapotaksha flow on both sides of our union." The erosion of these two rivers will soon leave the Union as an isolated island. 

A decade ago, the distance between the two rivers was more than two kilometres, he said.

Moni Shankar Roy, a resident of Nayani area and a member of Ward No-2 of Maheshwaripur UP, blamed the authorities for their indifference to repairing the dangerous dam. 

"We fear for our safety due to the dangerous dams and water bodies, but the authorities are procrastinating," he said.

Chairman of Maheshwaripur UP, Shahnewaz Shikari, said the dam collapses every year, leaving some residents destitute. 

He also warned that high tides in the river could cause significant damage if the dam breaks.

The issue has been raised with BWDB officials numerous times, but a permanent solution has yet to be found, he said.

He stressed the importance of river management and suggested the use of paving blocks as an alternative solution to repair the risky dam.

Koyra  Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam said that Koyra's  permanent embankment construction project has been approved, and it needs to be implemented on an urgent basis.

In this regard, BWDB Khulna Deputy Assistant Engineer Md Romit Hossain Moni said that they have submitted the list of vulnerable  dams in Koyra to the higher authorities, and work will be done on an urgent basis before the monsoon.

Recently the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning about the possible formation of a cyclonic storm called 'Mocha' in the southeast Bay of Bengal, which has sparked fear among them.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall on the eastern coast of India and possibly in parts of Bangladesh between 7-9 May, it said.

Portions of this report have been changed by The Business Standard.

Top News

embankment / Dam / Dam collapse / Cyclone / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

5h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

8h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

47m | TBS Entertainment
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

2h | TBS SPORTS
Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

22h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work