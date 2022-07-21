Dalit-Harijans want quota in govt jobs, education

Leaders of marginalised communities in the country, including Dalits, Harijans and tea garden workers, demanded quotas for their people in educational institutions and government jobs.

They also demanded incentives, better housing with municipal facilities, and ration allocations for their communities in the national budget.

They made the demands at the 'Dalit-Harijan Conference 2022' in the conference room of the planning ministry on Thursday.

Speakers at the event said over 92 lakh people of these communities are neglected because of their profession.

Delivering the keynote address at the conference, Bikash Kumar Dash, coordinator of the Bangladesh Dalit Parishad, said, "These communities are victims of social and state-sponsored hatred, discrimination, and deprivation due to the traditional caste system and professional reasons.

"These are the most marginalised groups in society. Concepts like 'untouchability' and 'impurity' are made part of their identity. Although non-discrimination is mentioned in the human rights charter of the constitution of Bangladesh, it is not reflected in the life of Dalit-Harijans."

Basanti Das, a representative of the Harijan community, said, "People in society turn away when they see us. Bangladesh has had 51 years of independence but we are yet to become independent.

"Our children are frowned upon in educational institutions. Brahmins do not even eat their food if we walk through in front of them. The main demand of the Dalit-Harijan people is for a society and state free of discrimination."

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the discrimination existing between people should be eliminated as much as possible within the rules.

"We take up projects for Dalit people but project resolutions are not done properly. Many cannot even plan the projects and cannot spend even Tk1 crore out of a Tk100 crore project.

Mesbah Kamal, Professor of the History Department of Dhaka University, said the 'Anti-discrimination Act Bill-2022' placed in the national parliament is stuck in bureaucratic complications.

The act needs to be implemented to address the rights and problems of the Dalit-Harijan communities.

Speakers at the conference also said marginalised communities have zero or limited access to mainstream education, employment, healthcare, or housing.

They do not get fair service from government hospitals; are not invited to social events, nor do they participate in political activities. Most Dalit-Harijan people are economically vulnerable with limited job opportunities.