Dairy farmers demand lower power rates for livestock 

The Bangladesh Dairy and Fattening Farmers Association has called on the government to reduce electricity rates for the livestock sector, bringing it in line with the agriculture sector.

Currently, the electricity tariff for agriculture is Tk5.40 per unit, while the livestock sector pays Tk11-14 per unit.

At a press briefing held today (20 October) at Dhaka Reporters Unity, the association's President Mohammad Iqbal Hossain stressed the need for more government support to stabilise meat and milk prices in the local market.

"The government should increase facilities such as subsidies and policy support to help farmers remain competitive," he stated.

He pointed out that European farmers receive 50-90% subsidies for their dairy sectors, and neighbouring countries also offer substantial support.

"Our farmers, on the other hand, do not receive such subsidies, which puts them at a disadvantage when competing with imported powdered milk. Without adjusting the tax on powdered milk imports or providing subsidies to local farmers, it will be difficult for them to survive," he added.

Referring to a study by the German-based research organisation Early Detection Research Network, Iqbal Hossain said, "In Bangladesh, the ratio of food prices to milk prices is 1:1.2, whereas in other countries, it is 1:1.85. This disparity has placed Bangladeshi farmers in a dire situation, which can only be resolved through government intervention."

Malik Mohammad Omar, Senior Vice President of the dairy association, raised concerns about the accuracy of government statistics on dairy production.

"Government data shows a significant increase in dairy production over the last two decades. However, powdered milk imports have also risen by 30-40% annually. If the production figures are accurate, how is this possible?" he questioned, suggesting that some officials may have inflated the numbers to claim credit.

The briefing was attended by other executives of the Dairy and Fattening Farmers Association, including General Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Bhuttu, along with several dairy farmers.