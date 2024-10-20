Dairy farmers demand lower power rates for livestock 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

Dairy farmers demand lower power rates for livestock 

Currently, the power tariff for agriculture is Tk5.40 per unit, while the livestock sector pays Tk11-14 per unit

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:32 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Dairy and Fattening Farmers Association has called on the government to reduce electricity rates for the livestock sector, bringing it in line with the agriculture sector.

Currently, the electricity tariff for agriculture is Tk5.40 per unit, while the livestock sector pays Tk11-14 per unit.

At a press briefing held today (20 October) at Dhaka Reporters Unity, the association's President Mohammad Iqbal Hossain stressed the need for more government support to stabilise meat and milk prices in the local market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The government should increase facilities such as subsidies and policy support to help farmers remain competitive," he stated.

He pointed out that European farmers receive 50-90% subsidies for their dairy sectors, and neighbouring countries also offer substantial support. 

"Our farmers, on the other hand, do not receive such subsidies, which puts them at a disadvantage when competing with imported powdered milk. Without adjusting the tax on powdered milk imports or providing subsidies to local farmers, it will be difficult for them to survive," he added.

Referring to a study by the German-based research organisation Early Detection Research Network, Iqbal Hossain said, "In Bangladesh, the ratio of food prices to milk prices is 1:1.2, whereas in other countries, it is 1:1.85. This disparity has placed Bangladeshi farmers in a dire situation, which can only be resolved through government intervention."

Malik Mohammad Omar, Senior Vice President of the dairy association, raised concerns about the accuracy of government statistics on dairy production. 

"Government data shows a significant increase in dairy production over the last two decades. However, powdered milk imports have also risen by 30-40% annually. If the production figures are accurate, how is this possible?" he questioned, suggesting that some officials may have inflated the numbers to claim credit.

The briefing was attended by other executives of the Dairy and Fattening Farmers Association, including General Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Bhuttu, along with several dairy farmers.

Bangladesh Dairy and Fattening Farmers Association / livestock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

47m | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

37m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

1h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

2h | Videos