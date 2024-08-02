Daily Kalbela correspondent shot in Sylhet as police, protesters clash

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 07:23 pm

Daily Kalbela correspondent Mithu Das. Photo: Collected
Daily Kalbela correspondent Mithu Das. Photo: Collected

Mithu Das, the Sylhet correspondent of the Daily Kalbela has been hit with pellets while covering a clash between protesters and police, the daily's online edition kalbela.com reported at 6:53pm. 

The clash near the Surma area began at around 3:00pm and left around a 100 injured, including journalists, protesters and policemen, according to the report.

Mithu Das was hit by at least three pellets and was taken to the Mound Adora Hospital, where is currently under treatment.

Kalbela.com reported that protesters brought out a procession from the Surma area to the main entrance of the Shahjalal University of Engineering and Technology (SUST). When the procession began to return to the Surma area police fired rubber bullets, tear gas shells and sound grenades on the protesters from behind, dispersing the procession. Chase and counter-chase followed since the firing.

When the protesters took position near the Mount Adora Hospital, police attacked the protesters, Kalbela reports, adding that policemen were also seen attacking nearby houses.

"Police indiscriminately fired tear gas, sound grenades and rubber bullets from behind us, leaving more than 100 of us, including female students, injured. Police also detained eight students," Kalbela reports citing Foisal Hossen, a protesting student.

Speaking about the police firing, Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Deputy Police Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, "Students attacked during the protest by blocking the road. We controlled the situation with tear shells, blank firing, sound grenades to control the situation. Apart from that we arrested eight miscreants. We are working to maintain law and order."
 

