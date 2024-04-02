Daily 5-6hrs load shedding hits Savar, Gazipur areas amid rising temperature

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 06:01 pm

Representational image
Representational image

Severe load shedding has hit Savar, Dhamrai and Gazipur areas amid the rising temperature. 

Local residents report enduring five to six hours of daily load shedding, significantly disrupting their daily lives both day and night.

Molla Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, senior general manager of Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samiti-3, told The Business Standard that the recent surge in temperature has led to a corresponding increase in electricity demand. 

"The peak power demand reached 288 MW at noon today (2 April), surpassing the available supply of 220 MW. Consequently, load shedding has become necessary," he said.

The official emphasised their efforts to limit load shedding to not more than an hour.

Several areas of Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai are under the jurisdiction of Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samiti-3.

On the other hand, Professor Md Mashfiqul Hasan, senior general manager of Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samiti-1, told TBS that their demand peaked at around 400 MW at noon and they were experiencing an average load shedding of up to 5%.

Ashulia, Chandra and Kaliakoir of Gazipur are under the jurisdiction of Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samiti-1.

Shamsujjoha Mithu, a resident of Ashulia's Dendabar area, said, "Over the past two days, we have been enduring hours-long load shedding, with electricity being unavailable for five to six hours at various times throughout the day and night."

He stated that with the sweltering heat on one side and prolonged power cuts on the other, the suffering is unbearable.

Furthermore, frequent power outages are not only impacting local residents but also hindering production in industries in the region.

Owners of several tanneries in the Bscic leather industry city of Hemayetpur also complained about power outages lasting half of the day. 

This situation forces them to rely on generators to sustain factory operations, leading to a 20%-30% increase in production costs and necessitating overtime for workers, they said.

Load Shedding / Savar / Bangladesh

