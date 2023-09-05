DAG Imran's nameplate removed from office for refusing to sign statement protesting letter in favour of Dr Yunus

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan's nameplate has been removed from the Attorney General's office after he refused to sign a statement protesting a recent letter by over 170 prominent global figures demanding a halt to judicial proceedings against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

After removing Imran's nameplate from room 511 of the office on Tuesday (5 September), Deputy Attorney General SM Fazlul Haque told The Business Standard, "Imran being a law officer of the state has taken a position against the state; against the prime minister. So, I removed his nameplate as a freedom fighter and a deputy attorney general because I think it cannot be in the Attorney General's office."

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan broke the protocol by making comments in favor of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus without the permission of the Attorney General.

"His refusal to issue a statement against the global leaders' move seeking the suspension of the trial against Dr Yunus broke the official discipline," said the minister while talking to reporters following a meeting at the National Press Club.

When asked if any action will be taken against him, the minister said he will look into the matter.

"He (Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan) is an in-charge deputy of the Attorney General's office. If he speaks to the press, he must do so after resigning, or he must speak after taking permission from the Attorney General," the minister explained.

Earlier, Imran said at a press conference in the Supreme Court premises, "Dr Yunus is being harassed judicially."

He said, "The AG office has sent us a notice asking us to sign a statement against the 170 global leaders' open letter. I have decided not to sign it," he said.

"I agree with the 170 individuals' statement in favour of Yunus. I think he is an honourable man. He is being defamed, and that this is judicial harassment," he added.

On 28 August, more than 170 global leaders, including over 100 Nobel laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying, "We are alarmed that he [Dr Yunus] has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment."

Commenting on the issue on 31 August, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the government is not harassing Dr Muhammad Yunus for any political or other reasons.

Later on 3 September, 50 editors of national dailies in Bangladesh issued a joint statement on Saturday, protesting global leaders' call to suspend legal action against Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On 9 September 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed a labour law violation case against four people, including Dr Yunus, with the Third Labour Court of Dhaka.

On 6 June this year, the court framed charges against the accused – including Dr Yunus – in the case. The case trial began on 22 August.