Daffodil University closes academic activities till 16 November

The authorities of Daffodil International University have announced the closure of the university's academic activities till 16 November following a clash between university students and locals in Savar's Ashulia Union on Sunday (5 November).

The clash centred around the death of a fellow student on 2 November who was reportedly severely beaten by local youths one week ago and succumbed to the injuries later.

The university administration made this announcement through a circular on Monday (5 November) night.

The notification said, "It is to inform the students of Daffodil International University that as per the decision of the management, all academic activities are declared closed from 6-16 November.

"The announcement of the resumption of academic activities will be communicated later through notification".

Senior Assistant Director (Public Relations) of the university, Anwar Habib Kajal said, "Considering the safety of the students, the university administration has announced the closure of all academic activities till 16 November. Besides, the students have been asked to leave the hall and go to their respective homes.

"As the country is under siege, if any student cannot go home, they can stay in the hall on humanitarian grounds," he added.

Earlier, during the clash, several shops, and buildings were vandalised and roads were blocked.