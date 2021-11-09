D-8 Chamber chairman Fahim meets secretary-general Shaari 

Sheikh Fazle Fahim, chairman of D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industries (D-8 CCI) has recently met with Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, secretary-general of D-8 CCI, in Dhaka.

During the meeting, they discussed innovative engagements for D-8 economic zone with technology transfer.

The initiative will enable a flow of trade and investment within the D-8 nations despite logistical challenges imposed on the supply chain by the effects of COVID-19, said a press release.

