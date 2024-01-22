Czech premier greets Sheikh Hasina on reelection

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting message written to the Bangladesh prime minister, the Czech premier said, "I deeply value the friendly relations the Czech Republic and Bangladesh enjoy and I believe that we will continue to deepen and strengthen them to the mutual benefit of our countries."

He also assured Sheikh Hasina of his country's interest in developing cooperation further both on a bilateral level and in international organisations in all areas of common interest.

"I wish you every success in your demanding work for the well-being of the people of Bangladesh," he added.