Cyclone 'Dana' may intensify further: Met office

Cyclonic storm Dana over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area is likely to move West-Northwestwards and intensify further, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The storm moved West-Northwestwards and lies over the same area, it said.

At 12pm, it was centered 665 kilometers West-Southwestwads of Chattogram port, 600 kilometers West-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 640 kilometers South-Southeast of Mongla port, and 595 kilometers South-Southeast of Payra port, it said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone center is around 62 kilometers per hour, with gusts and squalls potentially reaching up to 88 kilometers per hour.

Sea condition is expected to remain very rough near the cyclone's centre, the bulletin said.

Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist cautionary signal-2.

All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay and deep sea have been instructed to remain close to the coast and exercise extreme caution until further notice, it added.