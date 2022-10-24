Cyclone Sitrang: Over 1 lakh people evacuated in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

Nupa Alam
24 October, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 08:33 pm

The maritime ports in Cox’s Bazar were asked to hoist danger signal No six as Sitrang approaches 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government has evacuated around one lakh people in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar as the cyclonic storm "Sitrang" is likely to make landfall in Bangladesh on Monday night.

Moderate to mild rainfall has been occurring in various parts of the country, including the capital, since Sunday night, whereas coastal regions witnessed heavy rains. The intensity of the wind and rain gradually increased from Monday morning. 

The Cox's Bazar district administration has taken extensive preparations to deal with Cyclone Sitrang, as the district's ports were asked to hoist danger signal No six.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Md Zahid Iqbal said they have been evacuating people from coastal areas since Monday morning.

"A total of 576 shelters have been prepared to refuge over 6 lakh people. Around one lakh people in seven upazilas of the district have taken shelters till 7 pm on Monday," he said, adding that security has been strengthened at these shelters and dinner is being provided to the people.

Leaves of government staffers and officials have already been cancelled. Control rooms have been opened in nine upazilas. Some 10,600 volunteers are helping to bring people at risk to shelters. Moreover, 88 medical teams are also ready for providing treatment, Zahid Iqbal said.

The additional deputy commissioner also mentioned that 1,198 packets of dry food, 323 tonnes of rice, Tk8.25 lakh in cash, 990 tents and 200 bundles of tins have been stored in the district to tackle the calamity.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Cox's Bazar airport have been suspended. Moreover, 13 trawlers anchored at Saint Martin's wharf sunk due to high tides.

People were also seen coming to some shelters in Cox's Bazar city. Mayor of Cox's Bazar municipality Mujibur Rahman said these people were brought to the shelters from Nazirartek, Samitipara, Qutubdia Para, and Fadnar Dail areas near the city.

