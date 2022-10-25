Cyclone Sitrang: Operations at Mongla Port resume after 24hrs 

The loading and unloading of goods at Mongla Port have resumed on Tuesday morning after being suspended for around 24 hours due to inclement weather caused by Cyclone Sitrang.

Port authorities were forced to suspend all operations yesterday (24 October) morning due to the intense cyclonic storm.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Mongla Port Harbour Master Captain Mohammad Shaheen Majid, "We had to suspend all port activities for 24 hours due to Cyclone Sitrang. Besides, no damage has been reported from the establishment."

According to port officials, of the 11 commercial vessels that were stranded at the port on Monday – three left today morning after unloading goods.

Besides, two more ships are expected to anchor at the Mongla Port today.