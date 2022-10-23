Cyclone Sitrang may hit coastal areas in Cox’s Bazar, Satkhira

Screengrab taken from the weather forecasting website Windy on Sunday, 23 October, 2022.

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to make landfall in the coastal areas of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar on Tuesday evening, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said today citing Met office forecast.

The minister made the disclosure while briefing the press in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said that under the influence of deep depression, new moon phase and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying coastal districts are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide.

The government has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the people and properly manage this natural calamity, the state minister added.

Meanwhile, panic has spread in the coastal areas of Satkhira because of Cyclone Sitrang.

Many locals are fearing that the embankments in place may not hold up against the strong winds and tidal surges caused by the cyclone.

According to Satkhira Water Development Board officials, out of the 800km of the embankment under Water Development Board-1 and 2, only 2.5km are at risk.

Satkhira Water Development Board-2 Executive Engineer Md Shahanewaz Talukder said, "It is quite unlikely that the embankment will break unless there is a big storm coupled with strong tidal surges.

"But preparations have been made to face any untoward situation. Besides, geo and synthetic bags have been stocked for repair work."

Contacted, Satkhira Meteorological Department In-charge Zulfiqar Ali said that the cyclone has not yet formed in the Bay of Bengal.

"However, it is not yet certain whether it will hit the Satkhira coast. But if it does, wind speeds may hit 50-60kmph with tidal 2-5 feet surges. There will also be heavy rainfall in the area," he added.

