Cyclone Sitrang may hit coastal areas in Cox’s Bazar, Satkhira

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 October, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 04:35 pm

Related News

Cyclone Sitrang may hit coastal areas in Cox’s Bazar, Satkhira

Meanwhile, panic grips Satkhira residents as the cyclonic storm nears coast  

TBS Report 
23 October, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 04:35 pm
Screengrab taken from the weather forecasting website Windy on Sunday, 23 October, 2022.
Screengrab taken from the weather forecasting website Windy on Sunday, 23 October, 2022.

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to make landfall in the coastal areas of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar on Tuesday evening, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said today citing Met office forecast.

The minister made the disclosure while briefing the press in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said that under the influence of deep depression, new moon phase and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying coastal districts are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide.

The government has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the people and properly manage this natural calamity, the state minister added.

Meanwhile, panic has spread in the coastal areas of Satkhira because of Cyclone Sitrang.

Many locals are fearing that the embankments in place may not hold up against the strong winds and tidal surges caused by the cyclone.

According to Satkhira Water Development Board officials, out of the 800km of the embankment under Water Development Board-1 and 2, only 2.5km are at risk. 

Satkhira Water Development Board-2 Executive Engineer Md Shahanewaz Talukder said, "It is quite unlikely that the embankment will break unless there is a big storm coupled with strong tidal surges. 

"But preparations have been made to face any untoward situation. Besides, geo and synthetic bags have been stocked for repair work."

Contacted,  Satkhira Meteorological Department In-charge Zulfiqar Ali said that the cyclone has not yet formed in the Bay of Bengal.

"However, it is not yet certain whether it will hit the Satkhira coast. But if it does, wind speeds may hit 50-60kmph with tidal 2-5 feet surges. There will also be heavy rainfall in the area," he added.
 

Top News / Climate Change

Cyclone Sitrang / Bangladesh / Satkhira / State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

3h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

1h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-India match

Key factors of Pakistan-India match

3h | Videos
Who are running for the post of UK PM?

Who are running for the post of UK PM?

3h | Videos
A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

A bustling maritime and offshore exhibition

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram