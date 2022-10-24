Cyclone Sitrang: Fire service on high alert, opens monitoring cell

The fire service opened a cell at its headquarters in Dhaka Monday evening for monitoring situation, and responding quickly in case of emergency before the tip of cyclone Sitrang lashed the coastal areas of Bangladesh at night.

Fire service has remained on high alert, and all of its stations in the coastal areas stand ready to respond to any emergency, Warehouse Inspector Anwarul Islam of Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters said.

People can contact the monitoring cell for help – hotline (16163), telephone (02-223355555), and cellphone (01730336699). The central control room's regular contact numbers and departmental control rooms' contact numbers will also be available for seeking help.

Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters Deputy Director (Operations and Maintenance) Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan is leading the monitoring cell.

By Monday evening, the fire service removed 30 trees that fell and got uprooted during torrential rain and strong wind across the country, including 13 places in Dhaka city.

Also, Barishal Sadar Fire Service rescued a person and sent him to the hospital.

Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorology Department, said Sitrang's centre is yet to make landfall.

The full cyclone will cut its path through Barishal and Chattogram coasts by midnight, he added.