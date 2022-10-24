Cyclone Sitrang: Fear of dam collapse in Khulna, Mongla port operations halted

Like other parts of the country, the coastal district Khulna was battered by heavy rainfall on Monday under the influence of the cyclonic storm "Sitrang".

Moderate to mild rainfall has been occurring in various parts of the country, including the capital, since Sunday night, whereas coastal regions witnessed heavy rains. The intensity of the wind and rain gradually increased from Monday morning.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the storm is likely to hit the coastal regions by Monday night.

BMD has raised the cautionary signal in the country's maritime ports. Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to hoist danger signal number 7 and Chattogram seaport and Cox's Bazar to hoist danger signal number 6.

Amirul Azad, a senior meteorologist at Khulna Met Office, said, "As per the weather bulletin No 9, the cyclone was 365 km away from Mongla port and approaching at a speed of up to 88 km per hour. The coastal areas have already started to feel its impact."

"Heavy rains have started in Khulna and surrounding districts since Monday morning. Around 65 mm of rainfall was recorded in Khulna from 6 am to 12 pm. Currently, the wind is blowing at a speed of 15-20 km in Khulna. The speed of the wind will gradually increase as the storm nears," he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of Khulna passed their day in a panicky state. After enduring three severe cyclonic storms – Aila, Sidor and Amphan – they were bracing for another heavy impact by Sitrang.

Khulna Koyra Upazila Parishad (UP) Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam said, "The embankments in Koyra's Harinkhola and Gatirgheri areas have been damaged due to high tides and rains. Locals are preparing for repair work."

Besides, the embankments along the Hogla, Doshhalia, Madinabad Launch Ghat, Ghatakhali, Gabbuniya, Angtihara, and Mathbari areas in Koyra are also in a vulnerable state. The chairmen of each union have been asked to keep an eye on the dams in their respective areas. Cyclone shelters have been kept ready, the UP chairman added.

Gabura Union Parishad Chairman Masudul Alam said, "The dam surrounding Gabura, remains quite low since the storm Aila hit. Apart from this, some parts of the dam in Baragabura, Harishkhali are also in critical condition."

"Even though a costly dam restoration project was undertaken by the local government, the work has not started yet. In this situation, more than 40,000 people in the union are worried about dam collapse and possible flooding," Chairman Masudul added.

According to the sources of the Water Development Board, Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts have a total of 1,910 km of embankments. In the 60s, these embankments [14 feet high and 14 feet wide] were made with soil. Of the total length, some 240 km of the embankment walls have been damaged over time.

However, according to locals, the length of the damaged dam is much higher than the government's estimate.

AKM Tahmidul Islam, additional chief engineer (southwestern zone) of the Water Development Board, said, "The water level of the rivers in the southern region may rise by 2 to 3 feet than usual. As a result, there is a possibility of overflowing the dam in some areas."

Executive Engineer of Khulna Water Development Board Ashraful Alam said, "There are problems in the embankments of Dakop upazila in Khulna but we are trying to deal with the disaster for now."

Mongla port operations suspended

The loading and unloading of goods at Mongla Port have been suspended due to the cyclone. Five commercial ships, carrying fertiliser, coal and cars, could not enter the port. Besides, three ships could not leave the port after the unloading of goods.

Captain M Shaheen Majeed, harbour master of Mongla Port Authority, said, "After the warning signal number seven was issued, we held an emergency meeting and issued the port's own alert No three. Apart from this, 13 commercial vessels remain stranded at the port from Friday night."

Administrations in Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat remain prepared

According to Khulna district administration sources, some 409 cyclone shelters have been prepared for 2,73,850 people in the district.

Among the shelters, 118 are in Dakop upazila, 27 in Botiaghata, 117 in Koyra, 25 in Dumuria, 32 in Paikgasa, 22 in Terokhada, 39 in Rupsa, 13 in Phultala and 16 in Dighalia upazila.

Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Moniruzzaman Talukder said, "All the Upzilla Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) are in round-the-clock contact with us. All were advised to remain vigilant so that those at risk can be safely evacuated. All preparations to tackle the cyclone will be completed by Monday."

Satkhira Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, "District administration has taken extensive preparations to deal with the cyclone Sitrang. The coastal upazila administrations have been instructed to prepare in advance."

"There are around 780 km of embankments under two divisions of the Water Development Board in the district and 80 km of that dams are risky at 10 points. Around 20,000 geo bags have been kept in stock by the Water Development Board in case of a collapse of the barrage," he added.

"Some 108 shelters in Assasuni upazila and 103 in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district have been kept prepared along with 46 educational institutions. Apart from this, the district administration has taken necessary measures including dry food, essential medicines, and freshwater to deal with the calamity," said Humayun Kabir.

"Around 6,000 volunteers are ready for disaster management. Besides, a control room has been opened in the district for emergency response," the Satkhira deputy commissioner added.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Azizur Rahman said, "We have 344 cyclone shelters ready. As soon as the instructions are received, people in the risky areas will be taken to these shelters."

"Besides, 298 tonnes of rice and Tk4,80,000 in cash have been allocated. When needed, the concerned UNOs will be given instructions for distribution," said the Bagerhat deputy commissioner.