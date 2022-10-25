Cyclone Sitrang: Dhaka-Khulna & Dhaka-Barishal highways reopen after 10 hours

Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highways were opened on Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after remaining suspended for vehicular movement in the wake of uprooted trees blocking several stretches during Cyclone Sitrang.

Around 8:30pm on Monday, the front part of the cyclone started lashing Bangladesh, uprooting trees. "As the fallen trees blocked at least 80km areas on the two highways, the movement of vehicles had to be suspended," said Taimur Alam, officer-in-charge of Bhanga highway police station.

On Tuesday, around 7am, vehicular movement resumed on the two highways after highway police and fire service removed the fallen trees after the rain and storm stopped, said the OC.

During heavy rains and storm influenced by the cyclone, trees broke down in the Talma Pukuria area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway and in Majhra, Majhigati, Risatala, Joy Bangla, Kailar Mor, Mansurabad on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, said police and fire officials.

Cyclone Sitrang crossed the Barishal-Chattogram coast near Bhola on Monday midnight and weakened rapidly into a depression by giving precipitation, the met office said in its latest bulletin.

Sitrang moved north-northeastwards very fast and completed crossing the Barishal-Chattogram coast, and it now lies over Dhaka-Cumilla-Brahmanbaria and adjoining areas as a land depression, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department.