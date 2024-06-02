Cyclone Remal losses estimated Tk 6,880 crore damage across 20 districts: State minister

Md Mohibbur Rahman at a press briefing at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief today (2 June). Photo: UNB

Cyclone Remal has caused an estimated Tk6,880 crore in damages across 20 districts, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Mohibbur Rahman.

In a briefing at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief today (2 June), following an inter-ministerial meeting, the state minister detailed the extensive impact of the cyclone, which struck Bangladesh's coastal areas on 26 May.

"We have received preliminary estimates from 20 districts, indicating a damage of approximately Tk6,880 crore. However, the final damage assessment will be determined on 9 June. It will then be handed over to the Prime Minister," he said.

"Dredging done at the Payra port suffered huge damage due to the cyclone. We are working to assess the losses," he added.

The minister highlighted the preparatory measures taken by the government, stating, "We have coordinated with all departments to manage the disaster effectively. Now, we are focusing on post-disaster activities. The day after the cyclone, I personally contacted MPs from the affected coastal districts to check on residents."

Relief is underway in 19 affected districts, with the government distributing Tk57.5 crore in cash, 5,500 metric tonnes of rice, 9,000 packets of dry food, 200 bundles of tins, Tk24.5 crore for cattle feed, and Tk24.5 crore for baby food, said the state minister.

In addition to the cyclone damage, the minister addressed ongoing floods in Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Dinajpur districts.

To aid flood victims, the government has distributed Tk2 lakhs in cash, 500 metric tonnes of rice, Tk10 lakhs for cattle feed, and Tk10 lakhs for baby food in Sylhet district alone, he added