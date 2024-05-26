Cyclone Remal hits Bangladesh coasts

The severe cyclonic storm Remal has started crossing the Khepupara coast of Bangladesh from the southwest side of Mongla around 8:00pm today (26 May), according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The center of the cyclone may move further north and cross the coast within 1-2 hours, Md Shamim Ahsan, Deputy Director of Cyclone Warning Center of BMD, said in a briefing tonight.

Mentioning that the cyclone is approximately 400 km in size, he said its front entered the Sundarbans near the Khulna coast around 6:00pm today, resulting in heavy rains along the coast.

Citing American weather model, Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher in meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told TBS the center of Cyclone Remal started making landfall over South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and Satkhira, Khulna, and Bagerhat districts in Bangladesh at 8:45pm.

Azizur Rahman, Director of BMD, said due to the impact of the cyclone, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has started in the coastal districts.

Harun-or-Rashid, in-charge of Mongla Weather Observatory, said due to the impact of Remal, the Sundarbans have been flooded by the wind driven surge of 4 feet above normal tide.

Bangladesh Met Office has advised hoisting great danger signal 10 for Mongla and Payra ports as well as nine coastal districts.

The districts under great danger signal 10 are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola and Patuakhali.

Meanwhile, the authorities evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas today ahead of the arrival of the severe cyclone.

Authorities in Khulna, Satkhira, and Bagerhat districts have readied a combined 1,149 cyclone shelters, with the capacity to house over 758,680 people.

Khulna district alone has prepared 604 shelters for 315,180 residents. Additionally, Satkhira has stockpiled Tk5.25 lakh for emergency relief efforts and mobilised 6,000 volunteers alongside emergency services.

The Sundarbans are a major concern. Forest officials in Satkhira Range have instructed caution at all patrol posts and urged fishermen to return to shore. Rescue efforts are planned if necessary.

Bagerhat's East Sundarbans Division has implemented additional safety measures at wildlife breeding centres and ordered all staff to remain on duty.