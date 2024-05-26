Cyclone Remal grounds air travel to Ctg, Cox’s Bazar and Kolkata

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 01:37 pm

All flights in southern Bangladesh have been grounded in preperation of the approaching cyclone

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has suspended all flights on the Dhaka-Chattagram-Dhaka routes from 12pm to 8pm today, says Group Captain Kamrul Islma, executive director Dhaka airport

Additionally the flight on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route has been declared closed from this morning until further notice. 

Meanwhile, there will not be any flights operating on the Dhaka-Kolkata routes until further notice, says Kamrul Islam.

Earlier, the national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to Cox's Bazar for today (26 May).

The  BG395 and BG391 flights to Kolkata will remain suspended on Sunday and Monday (May 27), respectively, said Bosra Islam, general manager of the Public Relations Wing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Cyclone Remal

