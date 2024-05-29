Cyclone Remal death toll rises to 19 in Barishal division

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 10:34 am

Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc on fishermen’s houses and shops along the Patenga coast of Chattogram. Tidal waters inundate the fishing villages as nearby dams are damaged. The photo was taken from Jelepara in South Halishahar, Patenga on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc on fishermen’s houses and shops along the Patenga coast of Chattogram. Tidal waters inundate the fishing villages as nearby dams are damaged. The photo was taken from Jelepara in South Halishahar, Patenga on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

With five more deaths in Pirojpur, three in Bhola, and one in Jhalakathi, the death toll from Cyclone Remal in the Barishal division has risen to 19 as of today (29 May), according to local administration data.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidur Rahman reported that three individuals were crushed under falling trees, and two others drowned in the district. 

The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain, 55, from Gauripur Union of Bhandaria upazila; Majeda Begum of Telikhali Union; Chanbaru Begum, 75, of Indurkani upazila. Besides, Dihan, 3, from the Bhandaria upazila municipality; and Hasan from Sadar upazila's Jhatkathi area died by drowning.

In Bhola, six deaths have been confirmed. 

The victims are Farooq Hazari, 50, from Ward No 5 of Sadar upazila's Veduria Union, Maneja Khatun, 55, Ward No 7 of Lalmohan upazila's West Char Umedpur Union, Maisha, 4, from Daulatkhan upazila, Amjad Hossain, 55, of Charpata Union. Jahangir Hossain, 50, from Borhanuddin upazila's Sachra Union was killed after being struck by a falling tree branch and Sayeed Majhi, 60, from Ward No 8 of Pakhia Union was killed after being bitten by a snake.
 
In Patuakhali, the victims include Sharif, 24, died by drowning in a tidal surge at Kawarchar of Kalapara upazila; while Zainal Abedin, 70, from Dumki upazila's Noldonia village, and Abdul Karim, 65, from Bauphal's Nazirpur union were killed by falling trees and in a house collapse respectively, District Commissioner Noor Qutubul Alam confirmed.

Barguna Sadar upazila Executive Officer Shamim Mia reported that Abdur Rahman Bayati, 56, was killed while trying to remove a fallen tree from his rooftop.

Besides,  two people were killed after a wall collapsed in a tin-shed house in Ward No 25, Barisal City. They were identified as hotel owner Lokman Hossain and his employee Moksedur Rahman, both from Patuakhali district. Moreover, Jalal Sikdar, 55, a resident of Char Darial of Bakerganj upazila was killed after being struck by a falling tree brunch.

Upazila and district administration officials have stated that the families of the Cyclone Remal victims are being provided with necessary assistance.

