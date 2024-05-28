Cyclone Remal: 39 dead deer found; 17 rescued in Sundarbans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:12 pm

Related News

Cyclone Remal: 39 dead deer found; 17 rescued in Sundarbans

Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forests for the Khulna region, confirmed that by Tuesday (28 May) evening, a total of 39 dead deer had been recovered from various locations, including Katka and Dublar Char. Forest rangers also rescued 17 injured deer. 

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:12 pm
A forest ranger at Katka carrying a dead deer on his back. Photos: Courtesy
A forest ranger at Katka carrying a dead deer on his back. Photos: Courtesy

Cyclone Remal has wreaked havoc on the Sundarbans, causing significant damage to its wildlife and ecosystem. 

The Forest Department has begun assessing the extent of the destruction, with dead animals being discovered throughout the forest. 

The full impact of the cyclone is gradually becoming apparent.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forests for the Khulna region, confirmed that by Tuesday (28 May) evening, a total of 39 dead deer and one wild boar had been recovered from various locations, including Katka and Dublar Char. 

Forest rangers also rescued 17 injured deer. 

Doe noted that other wildlife might have also suffered and that rangers are actively searching for any additional deceased animals.

He further detailed the damage to patrol offices, including the destruction of tin roofs, windows, doors, solar panels, wireless systems, and other infrastructure. 

"The jetty and ponds at the Katka Sanctuary office of the eastern forest division have been devoured by the Bay of Bengal. Multiple patrol outposts, including those at Dublar Char, Katka, Kochikhali, and Bogi have lost their tin roofs. The tidal surge, which reached heights of 8-10 feet, has contaminated 80 freshwater ponds with saltwater, leading to a severe freshwater crisis for both the forest staff and wildlife", he added. 

Howlader Azad Kabir, acting officer of the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center in the eastern Sundarbans forest division said, "The wildlife in the Sundarbans are accustomed to tidal surges and typically seek refuge on high ground or in trees. However, the tidal surge from Cyclone Remal was unusually high, submerging these elevated areas and leaving the animals with no safe haven, causing the death of many deer."

Top News

Cyclone Remal / Sundarbans / deer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

2h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

10h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

1h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

2h | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

3h | Videos