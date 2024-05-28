Cyclone Remal: 39 dead deer found; 17 rescued in Sundarbans

Cyclone Remal has wreaked havoc on the Sundarbans, causing significant damage to its wildlife and ecosystem.

The Forest Department has begun assessing the extent of the destruction, with dead animals being discovered throughout the forest.

The full impact of the cyclone is gradually becoming apparent.

Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forests for the Khulna region, confirmed that by Tuesday (28 May) evening, a total of 39 dead deer and one wild boar had been recovered from various locations, including Katka and Dublar Char.

Forest rangers also rescued 17 injured deer.

Doe noted that other wildlife might have also suffered and that rangers are actively searching for any additional deceased animals.

He further detailed the damage to patrol offices, including the destruction of tin roofs, windows, doors, solar panels, wireless systems, and other infrastructure.

"The jetty and ponds at the Katka Sanctuary office of the eastern forest division have been devoured by the Bay of Bengal. Multiple patrol outposts, including those at Dublar Char, Katka, Kochikhali, and Bogi have lost their tin roofs. The tidal surge, which reached heights of 8-10 feet, has contaminated 80 freshwater ponds with saltwater, leading to a severe freshwater crisis for both the forest staff and wildlife", he added.

Howlader Azad Kabir, acting officer of the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center in the eastern Sundarbans forest division said, "The wildlife in the Sundarbans are accustomed to tidal surges and typically seek refuge on high ground or in trees. However, the tidal surge from Cyclone Remal was unusually high, submerging these elevated areas and leaving the animals with no safe haven, causing the death of many deer."