Cyclone Remal: 15 more dead deer recovered from Sundarbans

Members of the Forest Department recovered 15 more carcasses of deer from different areas of Sundarbans on Friday (31 May).

With this, 111 dead deer were recovered from the Sundarbans in four days, said Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forests for the Khulna region.

Besides, four wild bears and one python were recovered from several areas including Kotka, Kochikhali, Karamjal, Pakhi Char, Dimar Char, Shelar Char and Narikel Baria till Friday afternoon, indicating a great loss to wildlife.

The Forest Department also rescued 18 deer in critical condition. After giving first aid, they were released into the forest.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has begun assessing the extent of the destruction caused by Cyclone Remal.

Mihir Kumar Doe said that the Sundarbans faced an unprecedented situation this time after the cyclone.

"Forest department members are still conducting a search in the forest. The search will be completed within days. After that the chance of finding a wildlife carcass is very low," he added.

Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury said that Khulna Region Conservator of Forests Mihir Kumar Doe and Divisional Forest Officers of Sundarban East and West Divisions have been instructed to list the damage to wild animals and forest plants on the ground.

After getting the list, he added that the extent of the damage would be known.