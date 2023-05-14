Cyclone Mocha: Winds are blowing at a speed of 100km per hour in St Martin's

Winds are blowing at a speed of 100km per hour in St Martin's due to the impact of Cyclone Mocha, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Director (Current Charge) Azizur Rahman said today.

"Winds are blowing at a speed of 100kmph in St Martin. Meanwhile, the wind speed is 80kmph in Teknaf," Azizur Rahman said during a press briefing on Sunday (14 May) afternoon.

He also said that Cyclone Mocha is crossing Cox's Bazar and the North Myanmar coast.

Cyclone Mokca will gradually weaken in Bangladesh by 3pm, the main impact will be in Myanmar, the BMD official added.

He also said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in different parts of the country tomorrow.