Cyclone Mocha: Tidal surges may occur in 6 districts

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said there may be tidal surges in six districts of the country due to Cyclone Mocha.

"Mocha has turned into a very severe cyclone still moving north and northeast. The way it is progressing, I fear it will hit Cox's Bazar and Myanmar.

"Due to its effect, there may be tidal surges in various areas, including Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna," the state minister told journalists after an emergency meeting of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme Implementation Board at the ministry on Saturday (13 May).

He also said there may be two to three metre high tides in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar while the rest will experience tidal surges of less than two metres.

A surge of more than three metres in height remains a threat to people in shelters, he said.

Citing the Directorate of Meteorology, Enamur Rahman said, "The cyclone could hit Sunday between 6am and 6pm. It will continue to touch the coast from tomorrow morning.

"More than 200 mm of rain will fall because of the cyclone. There is also a risk of landslides."

He further said, "The army has not been deployed so far. However, the Army, Navy and Coast Guard are working under the leadership of the Armed Forces Department.

"Now the wind speed is 150 to 160 km, it may increase to 180 km. But there is no possibility of more than 180 km. That is why Mocha cannot be called a super cyclone."