Cyclone Mocha: Safe drinking water shortage in Shahpari Island

The mud houses in Jalia Para, Camp Para, Bazar Para and Mistry Para of Shahpari Island of Teknaf have been severely damaged by Cyclone Mocha. Photo: TBS

Hafiza, a resident of Jalia Para in Teknaf's Shahpari Island, has been going to and from the local school grounds along with her two children to fetch fresh water.

The locality has been facing a major electricity crisis since Sunday (14 May). Meanwhile, the town's water pump has not been working leading to a crisis in accessing fresh water.

"We cannot drink the salty water from the sea or the Naf River. Water motors are not running because there is no electricity. We are now in the midst of an acute water shortage," Hafiza said while speaking with The Business Standard this afternoon.

About 3,000 people of 600 families in villages of the Island are facing severe water shortage due to the cyclone which has damaged hundreds of homes.

This morning, people gathered around Jalia Para Government Primary School to collect water with bottles in hand.

Locals said there are only four deep tube wells set up by the government, NGOs, mosques and madrasas there.

Photo: TBS

Abdul Gani, a resident of Jalia Para, said there has been no electricity in the area for a few days since the cyclone hit, adding that he feels the government does not pay attention to their sufferings.

Local UP member Abdus Salam told TBS, "Electricity has been cut due to fallen trees. It might take a couple of days to fix. Some agencies have been giving away water to the locals since morning."

Bamboo being sold at higher prices

Most of Shahpari Island in Teknaf has bamboo structures. The local residents built huts out of tin or bamboo. The mud houses in Jalia Para, Camp Para, Bazar Para and Mistry Para of this area have been severely damaged by the cyclone. On one side of these neighborhoods is the sea and on the other side is the Naf river. The impact of the cyclone was quite destructive there.

As the demand for bamboo suddenly increased from Monday (15 May) morning due to a lot of shops collapsing, traders have consequently hiked the prices.

Deen Mohammad, a shopkeeper from Jalia Para, said three of his shops were damaged by the storm, and he had to buy 40 bamboos for repairing those.

Following the cyclone, there has been a sharp rise in the price of bamboo, which was previously sold at an average rate of Tk35 per piece or Tk3,000-3,500 for 1,000 bamboos. However, the increased demand has led to a significant price hike in the bamboo market.

There are about seven or eight bamboo shops in Shahpari Island. The sales of bamboo have gone up since this morning. Traders said each shop sold an average of more than 1,000 bamboos.

Photo: TBS

Abul Kalam, a local bamboo shopkeeper, told The Business Standard, "The price of bamboo is a bit high due to an increase in demand. I have sold more than 1,000 bamboos since this morning. Now there is no bamboo left in the shop. Bamboo is brought from the hills, so delivery takes time."

Cyclone Mocha hit the coastal areas of Bangladesh on Sunday (14 May). Saint Martin's Island and Teknaf were the most affected.

While passing through the coastal area, 2,222 shanty houses of 57 unions and three municipalities of Cox's Bazar district were completely damaged.

About 237,000 people took shelter in a total of 700 shelters in Cox's Bazar Sadar, Teknaf, Ukhiya, and various other areas.

The cyclone also affected 1,611 Rohingya refugees. Around 12-15 people were reported injured.