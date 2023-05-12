Cyclone mocha: Residents living in Bagerhat coastal area at most risk

People living in Bagerhat's coastal area are at the most risk from the upcoming cyclonic storm Mocha.

At least 50,000 people in Bagerhat have been living at risk of life in the unprotected embankment areas for years. According to the Water Development Board, there are 338km of sustainable dams in the district. Among them, 20 to 25 km area is at risk. At least 130 kilometres of Rampal, Mongla, Morelganj and Sadar upazilas are unprotected.

Cracks are also happening in the embankment under construction. As a result, common people are in fear in the dam area as well.

In May last year, a crack appeared in the embankment constructed by the Water Development Board with funding from the World Bank in Sarankhola Upazila. 10 katha land of Chfed Khan of Gabtala village outside the embankment in the area that erupted in Mahurtei was lost under the river along with plants.

Local residents claim that the cracks are taking place due to sand instead of soil in the under-construction dam.

Construction of the 62km dam from Morelganj to Bagi-Gabtala of Sharankhola upazila started in 2015 with the financing of the World Bank. It was due to end in January 2019; But the contractor later extended the time three times. According to the latest extension, the dam is scheduled to be handed over in December 2023.

10 spots in the 25 km stretch from Madhya Baghi to Fasciatla are at risk.

In this regard, Bagerhat Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md Masum Billah said, "We have kept the dam area under observation. Besides, 30,000 geo bags and 10,000 synthetic bags have been kept ready for urgent needs."

Meanwhile, the district administration has made all preparations to face the cyclone. Bagerhat District Commissioner Muhammad Azizur Rahman said that the leave of all government officials and employees of the district has been cancelled.

446 cyclone shelters have been prepared in 9 upazilas of the district. Where 2 lakh 35 thousand 975 people can take shelter.

A control room has been opened in the district headquarters and each upazila. 84 medical teams have been kept ready in 9 upazilas.

Hundreds of volunteers from the Red Crescent, the fire service and non-governmental development organisations have been ordered to stand ready.

Besides, 522.800 metric tonnes of rice and more than Tk10 lakh in cash have been allotted for relief, the DC added.