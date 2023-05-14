Cyclone Mocha: Rain and stormy wind hit Cox's Bazar, 3 lakh people in shelters

Stormy winds and intermittent rains continued across Cox's Bazar sub-region under the influence of Cyclone Mocha. Very strong winds blow over the island of St Martin as nearly 300,000 people of the district have safely stayed in shelters, said the officials.

"Moderate to light rain is falling intermittently. The intensity of the storm continues to increase. So far, there has been no major damage. More than 7,000 people have taken refuge on the island in the shelter," said St Martin's Union Chairman Mujibur Rahman on Sunday (14 May) noon.

Khorshed Alam, UP member for St Martin, said, "The sea is rough. The water level has increased above normal conditions. However, no part of the island has flooded yet."

About three lakh people have come and taken shelter in various shelters in Cox's Bazar, said Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vibhishan Kanti Das, who is also the head of the district cyclone control centre.

He said that 236,000 people have come to shelters so far.

"Apart from this, people have taken refuge in different places. It is estimated that around 300,000 people have reached shelters," he added.

Meanwhile, 10,000 to 12,000 volunteers are working to help the people.