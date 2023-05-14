Cyclone Mocha: Over 2,000 shelters damaged in 33 Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar

About 2,548 shelter centres of 33 Rohingya refugee camps in Teknaf and Ukhiya upazilas have been damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Mocha passing through Cox's Bazar coastal area.

Of these, about 278 shelters have been completely destroyed.

The cyclone has affected 1,611 Rohingya refugees and seven of them were reported injured, said a statement by the Office of the Refugee Relief and Resettlement Commissioner on Sunday (14 May).

Ukhiya's Balukhali camp number 9 has been the most affected with around 485 shelters sustaining damages.

Ataullah, a resident of a refugee camp in Ukhiya, said, "Our house has been destroyed by fallen trees. I am very worried where my family of five will stay."

A total of 3,031 Rohingya refugees were safely evacuated fearing landslides and heavy rains due to the cyclone, Refugee Relief and Resettlement Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"Besides, 3,675 facilities were constructed inside the camps where 1,10,700 Rohingyas could take shelter.

"The damaged shelters will be repaired in three to four days," he added.

In Cox's Bazar, a total of 960,539 Rohingya refugees, among 198,037 families, are living in 33 camps. Besides, there is another refugee camp at Bhasanchar in Noakhali.

The cyclone lashed across Cox's Bazar coastal areas damaging 2,022 shanties in 57 unions and three municipalities of the district.

Besides, 10,469 houses were partially damaged.

More than 2.37 lakh people moved to 700 shelters in Cox's Bazar Sadar, Teknaf, Ukhyia, Ramu, Chakria, Pekua, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia, which were also inhabited by 5,000 cattle.