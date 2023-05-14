Cyclone Mocha may cross Cox's Bazar by 3pm today, no possibility of turning into super cyclonic storm: BMD

The cyclonic storm Mocha is likely to cross Cox's Bazar and North Myanmar between 9am and 3pm today (14 May), according to the latest bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Mocha, located over east central Bay and adjoining areas, kept moving north-northeastwards and kept intensifying, it reads.

The coastal districts under Chattogram and Barishal divisions have already started experiencing the peripheral effects of the very severe cyclonic storm in the form of rain, it reads.

BMD said the maximum sustained wind speed near the storm's centre was about 190 kph, rising to 210 kph, in gusts or squalls. This was up from 180-200kph in the evening, meaning the storm was still gathering strength.

Afroza Sultana, an assistant meteorologist of the BMD, told UNB this morning that there is no possibility yet that Cyclone Mocha will turn into a super cyclonic storm.

"We can predict that there is no possibility of Mocha turning into a super cyclone after observing its characteristics so far," she said.

There were some rumours that the cyclone had already turned into a "super cyclone", but an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) update pointed out that it is called a super cyclone when the maximum sustained speed crosses 221 km per hour, which is not yet the case.

BMD in its update said the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and the nearby islands and low-lying char areas may face tidal surges 8 to 12 feet above the normal tide.

Maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal 10. Maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal 8, said the report.

On the other hand, the maritime port of Mongla has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal 4.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna and their offshore islands and chars will also come under great danger signal 8, the report said.

The low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge, at 5-7 feet above normal tide.

Under the effects of Cyclone Mocha, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy rainfall. Due to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places in the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice, the bulletin also said.