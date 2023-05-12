Cyclone 'Mocha' may cause 10-20 feet high tides in coastal areas

Coastal areas of Bangladesh may face the threat of 10-20 feet high tides due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm "Mocha", said Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada.

He also said people of Saint Martin are at risk and it is not safe to take shelter in any building below three floors.

Mostafa Kamal Polash told The Business Standard that "Mocha" was located at 14.3 North latitude, 88 degrees East longitude at 3pm on Friday (12 May).

"It started moving northeast. It has started coming towards Bangladesh. There is a possibility of rain in Chattogram division and Cox's Bazar under its influence later this evening. We will understand the impact of the cyclone on tides from tonight. The sea is very rough," he said.

According to the latest information, the cyclone will pass over Bangladesh and Myanmar.

He also said that the cyclone will hit St Martin, so it is likely to be the worst affected.

"We are expecting 15-20 feet high tides in St Martin. The island is facing a great threat. I will request the government to take the people of this island to the shelter," he added.

He said that the coastal areas of Cox's Bazar district have a strong possibility of facing 15-20 feet high tide.

"In addition, the coastal areas of Noakhali and Chattogram may face 10-12 feet titdal waves, 8-12 feet in the districts of Barisal division and 7-10 feet tidal waves in the districts of Khulna division," he added.

Cyclone "Mocha" has created waves of 28 feet in height in the sea around 9am today, he said.

He said the forecast was based on information from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre operated by the US Navy.

The centre has predicted Cyclone "Mocha" to become a super-cyclone. Where the wind speed will be more than 221 km per hour.

It has already turned into a severe cyclone, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.

The special notification number 10 of the Meteorological Department issued on Friday morning informed that "Mocha" has become a very strong cyclone.

According to the special weather bulletin, the severe cyclonic storm Mokha, located in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and nearby Central Bay of Bengal, has moved northward and intensified into a very strong cyclone in the central Bay of Bengal and nearby southeastern part of Bay of Bengal.