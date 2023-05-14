Cyclone Mocha may cross Cox's Bazar by 3pm today, early impact hits coastal regions: Met Office

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 05:55 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 07:30 am

The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha may cross Cox's Bazar-north Myanmar coast between 9am to 3pm today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its 17th special weather bulletin issued on Sunday (14 May).

"The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over the East Central Bay and adjoining areas moved north-northeastwards, intensified over the same area and was centred at midnight today about 490km south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 410 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 530 km south of Mongla Port and 460 km south of Payra Port," the met office said.

The peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm has already started in the coastal regions of the Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

Rain has started pouring in Teknaf and Cox's Bazar as an impact of the cyclone.

Photo: MumitM
Photo: MumitM

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 190kph rising to 210kph in gusts squalls. The sea will remain very turbulent near the storm centre, the met office added.

It instructed the maritime port of Cox's Bazar to keep hoisting the great danger signal number ten, Chattogram and Payra post to keep hoisting the great danger signal number eight.

Photo: Jobaer Chowdhry/TBS
Photo: Jobaer Chowdhry/TBS

The maritime port of Mongla has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal number four.

Taib Ullah, a businessman staying on Saint Martin Island, told The Business Standard (TBS) there have been light rain and gusty winds since around two o'clock in the night.

Most of the island's residents have taken shelter in cyclone centres.

Hundreds of people have taken shelter in the three buildings of the preparatory government primary school shelter in Cox's Bazar. Most of them are residents of Nazirtek area of the city.

Photo: MumitM
Photo: MumitM

Those who have cattle, kept watch at night fearing theft. Rasheda Begum, a resident of Nazirtek, and her daughter Nishat Munni brought six goats. They have taken shelter in the basement of an old building next to the new building of the school.

"We came here at 12 noon. I went to bring food for the goats. I returned and found one was stolen. That's why we have decided not to sleep anymore," Rasheda told TBS.

"Many people are coming to shelters in Teknaf. About 20 thousand people came. There are about 7,000 people on the island of St Martin. Hundreds of people there have been kept safe. Hotels and motels have been declared as shelters. St Martin's 10-bed hospital has been kept ready. Besides, 6 medical teams and a mobile medical team have been kept ready in Teknaf," Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kamruzzaman told TBS.

Photo: Jobaer Chowdhry/TBS
Photo: Jobaer Chowdhry/TBS

Heavy (44 to 88 mm) to very heavy (more than 89 mm) rains may occur over Chattogram, Sylhet and Barisal divisions under the influence of Mokha.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram due to heavy rains.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

