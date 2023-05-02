Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to form in Bay around 16 May

The US and European weather forecast models predicted that there is a possibility of a cyclone named "Mocha" to form along the Bay of Bengal between 13 and 16 May.

"The cyclone is expected to hit the Bangladesh coast at a speed of 140 km-170 km," said weather expert Mostafa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada.

The meteorologist shared the weather update on his social media handle on Monday (1 May).

Citing the American and European weather forecast models, Mostafa Kamal said a low pressure may develop over southwest Andaman and Nicobar Islands in South Bay of Bengal between 8 and 9 May. It might turn into a deep depression by 10 May and a cyclonic storm by 11 May.

As per the forecast, the cyclone is likely to hit the coastal regions of Barishal and Chattogram directly from midnight of 14 May.

According to the US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS), the cyclone is likely to make landfall as a very strong cyclonic storm.

The cyclone may trigger a 10-feet tidal surge in the coastal areas of Barishal and Chattogram, the American and European weather forecast models warned.

"If the formation and landfall of the cyclone is delayed by three days to 17 or 18 May, there is a significant risk of a 15-feet tidal surge, particularly as 18 May coincides with the new moon," said meteorologist Mostafa Kamal.