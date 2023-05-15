Cyclone Mocha: Launch services from Chandpur to all routes resume after 60hrs

Bangladesh

UNB
15 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 02:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Launch services from Chandpur to all routes resumed on Monday morning (15 May) after 60 hours of suspension due to Cyclone Mocha.

Deputy Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Shahadat Hossain said launch services resumed as per the decision of the higher authorities.

The launch services remained suspended from 11pm on Friday (12 May).

Faysal Alam Chowdhury, manager of Chnadpur ghat, said ferry operation from Harina ferry terminal in Chandpur and Alurbazar terminal in Shaiatpur resumed operation after 50 hours of suspension.

