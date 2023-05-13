Cyclone Mocha: Helpline 333 launched

National Helpline 333 has been launched to provide crucial support and information regarding Cyclone Mocha which is expected to make landfall in coastal areas.

Cyclone information, warnings and weather messages, and emergency assistance can be obtained by calling 333 free of charge.

With the slogan "Government Information and Services Always," the call centre is an initiative of the Aspire to Innovate (A2I) programme under the Cabinet Division and Department of Information and Communication Technology supported by United Nations Development Programme.