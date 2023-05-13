Cyclone Mocha: Gas supply to Cumilla, Chattogram disrupted

Gas supply to Chattogram and Cumilla has been disrupted as the government suspended gas supply from two floating LNG terminals in Maheshkhali since 11 pm on Friday due to cyclone Mocha.

The Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources issued a circular in this regard on Saturday.

Gas supply will be resumed considering the cyclone condition, it said.

However, the gas-fired power plants in Chattogram, Megnaghat, Haripur, and Siddhirganj may remain halted or partially operational, it said.

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid said the gas and electricity situation would be normalized soon.

He urged people not touch any snapped electrical wire and contact their nearest electricity office if needed.