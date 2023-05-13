Cyclone Mocha: Gas supply to Cumilla, Chattogram disrupted

Bangladesh

UNB
13 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 05:45 pm

Related News

Cyclone Mocha: Gas supply to Cumilla, Chattogram disrupted

UNB
13 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Cyclone Mocha: Gas supply to Cumilla, Chattogram disrupted

Gas supply to Chattogram and Cumilla has been disrupted as the government suspended gas supply from two floating LNG terminals in Maheshkhali since 11 pm on Friday due to cyclone Mocha.

The Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources issued a circular in this regard on Saturday.

Gas supply will be resumed considering the cyclone condition, it said.

However, the gas-fired power plants in Chattogram, Megnaghat, Haripur, and Siddhirganj may remain halted or partially operational, it said.

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid said the gas and electricity situation would be normalized soon.

He urged people not touch any snapped electrical wire and contact their nearest electricity office if needed.

Gas supply / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

4h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

5h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

19m | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

1h | TBS Today
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

3h | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh