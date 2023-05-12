Cyclone Mocha: Ctg port issues Alert 4, relocates lighter vessels

Bangladesh

Omar Faruque & Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
12 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:38 pm

Related News

Cyclone Mocha: Ctg port issues Alert 4, relocates lighter vessels

Omar Faruque & Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
12 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:38 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Chittagong Port Authority issued its own danger signal "Alert 4" on Friday while continuing to remove lighter vessels from the Karnaphuli Channel to safer locations as a severe cyclonic storm Mocha is approaching Bangladesh.

Secretary of Chittagong Port Authority Omar Faruk told The Business Standard that the port issued the alert after the Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked the country's Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Payra maritime ports to hoist great danger signal number 8 and Mongla port to hoist signal number 4 in its evening bulletin.

He also said the port authority is taking all out preparations by monitoring the movement of cyclone Mocha.

After issuing the alert, the Chittagong Port Authority opened a control room and convened a meeting of the Cyclone Standing Committee in order to take necessary measures to tackle the storm. As a result, the loading and unloading of goods from ships has been stopped at Chittagong port.

However, the overall operation — offloading of goods from ships and delivery operations — of the Chattogram Port was normal throughout Friday.

Cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 175 kph between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, according to India's Meteorological Department.

The Marine Department of Chittagong Port Authority started relocating lighter ships and barges from the Karnaphuli channel on Wednesday. As of Friday, thousands of vessels have been moved to the River Karnaphuli's Sadarghat and Kalurghat areas.

When contacted, Ataul Kabir Ranju, director (operations) of Water Transport Cell — a non-government organisation operating lighter vessels, told The Business Standard, "Goods unloading activities are underway at the outer anchorage of the port. Twenty lighter vessels have been deployed on Friday to carry goods from the mother vessels."

When the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issues signal number 3, the Chattogram port issues a first-level warning or Alert 1. The port issues Alert 2 for signal number 4. Alert 3 is issued for warning signal numbers 5, 6 and 7.

In case of high distress signals 8, 9 and 10 by the Met Office, the port issues the highest warning or Alert 4.

Chittagong port also activates a control room when Alert 2 is issued. When Alert 3 is issued, all types of vessels are moved from the jetty to the open anchorage.

When Alert 4 is issued, all port operations are suspended.

Top News

Cyclone Mocha / Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

12h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

13h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

14h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

13h | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

2h | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh