Cyclone Mocha: Ctg port issues Alert 4, relocates lighter vessels

The Chittagong Port Authority issued its own danger signal "Alert 4" on Friday while continuing to remove lighter vessels from the Karnaphuli Channel to safer locations as a severe cyclonic storm Mocha is approaching Bangladesh.

Secretary of Chittagong Port Authority Omar Faruk told The Business Standard that the port issued the alert after the Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked the country's Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Payra maritime ports to hoist great danger signal number 8 and Mongla port to hoist signal number 4 in its evening bulletin.

He also said the port authority is taking all out preparations by monitoring the movement of cyclone Mocha.

After issuing the alert, the Chittagong Port Authority opened a control room and convened a meeting of the Cyclone Standing Committee in order to take necessary measures to tackle the storm. As a result, the loading and unloading of goods from ships has been stopped at Chittagong port.

However, the overall operation — offloading of goods from ships and delivery operations — of the Chattogram Port was normal throughout Friday.

Cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 175 kph between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, according to India's Meteorological Department.

The Marine Department of Chittagong Port Authority started relocating lighter ships and barges from the Karnaphuli channel on Wednesday. As of Friday, thousands of vessels have been moved to the River Karnaphuli's Sadarghat and Kalurghat areas.

When contacted, Ataul Kabir Ranju, director (operations) of Water Transport Cell — a non-government organisation operating lighter vessels, told The Business Standard, "Goods unloading activities are underway at the outer anchorage of the port. Twenty lighter vessels have been deployed on Friday to carry goods from the mother vessels."

When the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issues signal number 3, the Chattogram port issues a first-level warning or Alert 1. The port issues Alert 2 for signal number 4. Alert 3 is issued for warning signal numbers 5, 6 and 7.

In case of high distress signals 8, 9 and 10 by the Met Office, the port issues the highest warning or Alert 4.

Chittagong port also activates a control room when Alert 2 is issued. When Alert 3 is issued, all types of vessels are moved from the jetty to the open anchorage.

When Alert 4 is issued, all port operations are suspended.