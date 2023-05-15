Cyclone Mocha: Operations resume at Ctg port, airport

Operations resumed at Chattogram Port's jetty and outer anchorage on Monday (15 May) morning after a two-day hiatus caused by Cyclone Mocha.

Also, regular flights resumed at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport from 7:15am this morning.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Farooq said, "We have resumed operations as per the instructions of the port chairman after Local Warning Signal No 3 was issued as the danger signal in the seaports has been lowered.

"We started bringing back the ships to the jetty this morning at high tide. Despite facing certain challenges resulting from the two-day closure, efforts are being made to swiftly overcome the difficulties."

Meanwhile, contacted, Chittagong Shah Amanat International Airport Group Captain Manager Taslim Ahmed said, "A flight from Sharjah landed in Chattogram at 7:15am this morning. Flight operation is normal now."

Previously, CPA had issued Alert Level 2 in response to Emergency Signal No 8 for Cyclone Mocha.

Total 73 commercial ships were sent out to sea from the main jetty and outer anchorage of the maritime starting Friday night (12 May).

Container handling was also suspended, resulting in a backlog of approximately 6,720 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) carrying export goods.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) had suspended operations at both Shah Amanat International Airport and Cox's Bazar International Airport since 6am on Saturday (13 May) due to Cyclone Mocha.