Cyclone Mocha: Ctg port, airport to fully operate from today

As the effects of Cyclone Mocha have passed, regular flights are starting at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport from this morning.

Director of the Airport, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, said regular flights will depart from Shah Amanat International Airport from today (Monday, 15 May).

Earlier, due to inclement weather caused by Cyclone Mocha, the authority suspended flights at Shah Amanat International Airport from 6am on 13 May after Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued the No 8 disaster signal in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, all activities at Chattogram port were suspended since 12 May night due to fear of damage from Cyclone Mocha. Ships were being brought back to the jetty and outer anchor early today.

The BMD has asked Chattogram port to hoist local Cautionary Signal No 3 after the impact of Cyclone Mocha has passed. After the situation became normal, the Chittagong Port Authority decided to withdraw its alert-4 and normalise the port operations.

The port will be fully operational from this morning, said Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farouk.