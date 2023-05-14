Cyclone Mocha: BNP asks party followers to stand beside coastal people

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

Cyclone Mocha: BNP asks party followers to stand beside coastal people

UNB
14 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 01:53 pm
Cyclone Mocha: BNP asks party followers to stand beside coastal people

The cyclonic storm Mocha has started crossing the coastal district of Cox's Bazar and the neighbouring country Myanmar's north coast with the speed of up to 215 km per hour (kmph), according to the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist of the BMD, told UNB that the cyclone has started crossing Cox's Bazar and "it will completely cross Bangladesh between afternoon and evening today."

The speed of wind may increase with time, he added.

Cyclone Mocha, located over east central Bay and adjoining areas, kept moving north-northeastwards and kept intensifying, the earlier BMD bulletin read.

Around 6 am today, the cyclone was located 385 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 305 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 450 km south of Mongla port and 370 km south of Payra port, said the BMD bulletin.

The coastal districts of Chattogram and Barishal divisions have already started experiencing the peripheral effects of the very severe cyclonic storm in the form of rain, the bulletin reads.

BMD said the maximum sustained wind speed near the storm's centre was about 190 kph, rising to 215 kph, in gusts or squalls.

Earlier in the morning, Afroza Sultana, an assistant meteorologist of the BMD, told UNB that there is no possibility yet that Cyclone Mocha will turn into a super cyclonic storm.

BMD in its update said the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and the nearby islands and low-lying Char areas may face tidal surges 8 to 12 feet above the normal tide.

Maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no. 10. Maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no. 8, said the report.

On the other hand, the maritime port of Mongla has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal no. 4.

The coastal district of Cox's Bazar and its offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no 10, according to the BMD.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna and their offshore islands and chars will also come under great danger signal 8, the report said.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge, 8-12 feet above normal tide.

The low-lying areas of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge, 5-7 feet above normal tide.

Under the effects of Cyclone Mocha, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy rainfall. Due to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places in the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice, the bulletin also said.

Cyclone / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

3h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

23h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

3h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman