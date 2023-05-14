Cyclone Mocha: All maritime ports asked to lower signal to 3

The country's maritime ports including Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3 as Cyclone Mocha has completely crossed the coast at 6pm Sunday.

The storm has moved north-northeastwards and weakened into a land deep depression in Rakhine of Myanmar, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department release.

It is likely to move inland further and weaken gradually by giving precipitation, the release added.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

