Cyclone Mocha: 2,022 shanties damaged in Cox's Bazar

Cyclone Mocha lashed across Cox's Bazar coastal areas damaging 2,022 shanties in 57 unions and three municipalities of the district.

Besides, 10,469 houses have been partially damaged, according to a release signed by Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shaheen Imran.

More than 2.37 lakh people moved to 700 shelters in Cox's Bazar Sadar, Teknaf, Ukhyia, Ramu, Chakria, Pekua, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia.

Besides, there were about 5,000 cattle in these shelters.