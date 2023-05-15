Cyclone Mocha: 2,000 homes destroyed, 10,000 partially damaged in Saint Martin's island, Teknaf: State minister

About 2,000 homes were destroyed while over 10,000 houses partially damaged during tropical cyclone Mocha in the Saint Martin's island and Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Monday.

However, no casualties had been reported as the authorities concerned managed to move vulnerable people from cyclone-prone areas to shelters, he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

When the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha crossed Bangladesh's coast, the wind speed was 148 km per hour in the Saint Martin's island and 80 km in Cox's Bazar and Teknaf, said the state minister.

Mentioning about the damages caused by Mocha, Enamur said many trees were uprooted while a number of people were injured. They are undergoing treatment in local hospitals, he said.

Besides, the local administration is taking care of those who returned to their respective homes after the announcement of hoisting local cautionary signal No 3 instead of great danger signal no 10 by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, he said.

Also read: Powerful Cyclone Mocha floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar, at least 700 injured

"We have asked to provide corrugated iron sheets and cash money for the rehabilitation of the people in vulnerable areas and a list will be made and necessary assistance will be provided as per the list,' he said.

Replying to a question, the state minister said the respective ministries will ascertain the damage caused by Mocha in crop, fisheries, power and road sectors.

Already the fallen trees, responsible for creating obstacles, have been removed from the roads while the communications system and power connection are now operational.