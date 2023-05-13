Cyclone Mocha: 1.87 lakh people in Cox's Bazar shelters

Over 1.87 lakh people have entered cyclone shelters in Cox's Bazar, where the danger signal is currently 10.

Cyclone Mokha is approaching Cox's Bazar coast in a very strong form. Distress signal number 10 has been announced at Cox's Bazar sea port due to the situation.

In this situation till 6.50 pm on Saturday 1,87,703 people who are at risk in sub-districts of Cox's Bazar have taken shelter, said Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vibhishan Kanti Das.

He said the administration was preparing for the cyclone, adding people from vulnerable areas had already taken shelter.

They had brought their cattle and other goods with them.

He expected the number to reach close to two lakh by tonight.

In addition to 576 shelters, half a hundred residential hotels and multi-storied buildings have been declared as shelters.

He said 10,000 volunteers and police are continuing to bring people to shelters.

Das also said 4,303 people on Saint Martin's Island have already entered the 31 shelters on the island.

Cooked food is being provided to people staying at shelters. An emergency medical team is ready.