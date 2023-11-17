Cyclone 'Midhili' starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast

Bangladesh

UNB
17 November, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 02:39 pm

Maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal no 7 until further notice

The periphery of cyclonic storm "Midhili" has started crossing the Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara as of 12:00pm, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). 

The cyclone is likely to move north-northeastward further and may complete crossing the coast by Friday (17 November) evening.

As of 12:00 pm, the cyclone was centered about 310 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 310 kms west-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 145 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 150 kms southwest of Payra port. 

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea remains very rough near the cyclone centre, according to BMD.

Maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal no 7 until further notice.

Meanwhile, maritime ports of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal no. six.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (≥89mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind persists over North Bay, their offshore islands, chars and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

According to BMD, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide due to the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (289 mm) rainfall.

Due to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram Division, according to the BMD bulletin.

Meanwhile, all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.

