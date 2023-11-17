Cyclone Midhili: Communication lost with 200 fishermen in deep sea

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 04:04 pm

Besides, one fishing boat sank with 18 fishermen, all of whom were rescued alive

A fishing boat anchored at Patenga port ahead of Cyclone Hamoon&#039;s landfall on 24 October 2023. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
A fishing boat anchored at Patenga port ahead of Cyclone Hamoon's landfall on 24 October 2023. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

At least 15 fishing boats carrying some 200 fishermen have gone missing in the Bay of Bengal today amid the rampage of cyclone Midhili in the deep sea.

Besides, a trawler named MV Nishat sunk in the deep sea with 18 fishermen, all of whom were later rescued by another trawler and brought back to the shore, Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna Trawler Owners Association, said.

"However, the Trawler Owners Association has been unable to establish contact with 15 trawlers in the deep sea. As a result, 200 fishermen on those trawlers are still missing," he added.

He said efforts are ongoing to establish contact with the missing trawlers.

