Cyclone Midhili approaches: Ports hoist danger signals, inland water vessels suspended amid rainfall

With Cyclone Midhili approaching, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended operations of all types of water vessels on all inland and coastal routes from 10am today.

At 9am, the cyclonic storm was over northwest Bay and adjoining areas and moved north-northeastwards over the same area.

It was centred about 415km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 395km west-southwest of Cox's Bazer port, 265km southwest of Mongla port, and 270km southwest of Payra port, according to a BMD special weather bulletin.

The bulletin also advised the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla to hoist danger signal no 7. The maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal no 6.

Heavy rainfall in Barishal, all 541 cyclone shelters prepared

Barishal has been facing continuous rain since Thursday (16 November) night as Cyclone Midhili approaches the coast.

Despite the heavy rainfall, no river in the region has crossed the danger level yet.

BIWTA halted the movement of all water vessels in the early morning of Friday due to continuous rain.

The continuous rainfall in Barishal is causing inconvenience to the residents in their daily commute.

Ahead of the cyclone, Barishal's Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam said the district administration has taken comprehensive preparations to face cyclone Midhili.

There are a total of 541 shelters in Barishal district, all of which have been prepared to provide refuge to the affected people.

Coastal residents leaving home for cyclone shelters in Bagerhat

Locals in Bagerhat's Sharankhola, Mongla, and Morelganj sub-districts have started heading to the cyclone shelters as the sub-district administrations and volunteers make announcements and urge coastal residents to do so since Friday morning.

Meanwhile, cargo handling remained halted at Mongla port due to the cyclone.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Md Khalid Hossain said the district has Tk900,000 cash and 650 metric tons of rice for emergency aid. Also, 359 cyclone shelters have been prepared.

Communication with several fishing boats lost in Bagerhat

With some of the fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal, deep sea and along the Sundarbans successfully going into safe shelter, communications with several fishing trawlers have been lost in Bagerhat.

Bagerhat has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Thursday night with stormy wind. The water level in rivers and canals has risen by 1 to 2 feet above normal.

Officials from the Water Development Board are monitoring the risky dam areas in Sharankhola's Gabtoli.

Deep sea fishing boats asked to remain in safe harbour until further notice in Cox's Bazar

With the meteorological department issuing a danger signal number 6 in Cox's Bazar, fishing boats and trawlers operating in the Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to remain in the safe harbour until further notice.

Cox's Bazar has been experiencing drizzles since the morning.

609 cyclone shelters prepared in Chattogram

Chattogram has 609 shelters (116 in the metropolitan area and 493 in the district) prepared to ensure.

Chattogram has 471 bags of dry food, 244 metric tons of rice, clean water, and Tk22,30,000 ready for emergency distribution.

The district also has other emergency relief materials, cattle feed, child food, blankets, and orsaline.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said all sorts of preparations have been made to address any potential disaster.