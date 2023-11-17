Cyclone Midhili: 116 mm of rainfall submerges Barishal

Heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Mithila since the early hours of Friday has submerged Barishal city and its surrounding areas and led to the closure of shops and businesses.

Despite the rain, some people were seen outside for essential work. Although the movement of water vessels are suspended, buses are still operating with very few passengers.

"116 millimeters of rainfall was recorded as of 12pm, with possibilities of further increase by night. The highest wind speed recorded until 12:40pm was 55 kilometers per hour. A level 3 warning has been issued at Barisal River Port, and a level 7 warning at Payra Sea Port," Bashir Ahmed, the in-charge of the weather office said.

Meanwhile, Abdur Razzak, the joint director of BIWTA at Barisal River Port, said all internal route water vessels have been suspended for safety, and boats have been advised to anchor safely.

"The movements of speedboats and trawlers have been halted since the morning," he added.

A tour around the main roads of Barisal city revealed that most streets are underwater.

Yusuf, a rickshaw driver, said he found a few passengers in the morning when the rain was lighter. "With the rain intensifying by the afternoon, there were no more passengers," he said.

He added all streets in the city are submerged, with water levels exceeding knee height in many places.

Meanwhile, Rafiqul Islam, a labourer, said he couldn't earn any money today due to the heavy rain and is waiting for it to stop so he can try to get some work in the evening.

Kishore Kumar De, the general secretary of the District Bus Owners Association, said the number of passengers has drastically reduced due to the rain, and buses are being operated only when there are enough passengers.

Rezaul Karim, a cleaning officer of the City Corporation, said ward-based cleaners are actively working to ensure that rainwater doesn't stagnate.

"They are cleaning drains and removing blockages to ensure quick water removal," he added.