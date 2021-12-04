Cyclone Jawad: Maritime ports asked to hoist signal-2

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist distant warning signal number-2.

The depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad' around 12pm on Friday. Later it moved North-westwards and located over the same area (near Lat: 16.1°N & Long: 84.8°E) at 6am today, the BMD said in a bulletin.

According to the Met Office weather forecast, the cyclonic storm is likely to move towards the northerly direction further.

"Jawad" is likely to cross the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday.

The cyclone lay centred at 5:30pm on Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Visakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri & 560 km south-southwest of Paradip, Hindustan Times reported

At the time, it was 1,085 km southwest of Chittagong seaport, 1,040 km southwest of Cox's Bazar seaport, 960 km south and southwest of Mongla seaport, and 965 km south and southwest of Payra seaport.

The effects of the cyclonic storm have already begun to appear in the Sundarbans. It has been raining in the area since Saturday morning.

The water level in the Indian part of the Sundarbans has started to rise due to the full moon.

The sea is very rough near the cyclone centre, the met office reported.

Meanwhile, rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka & Sylhet divisions.

Weather, however, may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may fall by (1-3) degree Celsius over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 32.5 degree Celsius at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded 13.9 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:11pm today and rises at 6:27am tomorrow in the capital.